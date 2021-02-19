Dubuque Community Schools leaders said Thursday that they were happy to see bids for a more than $30 million renovation at Dubuque Senior High School come in under initial projected costs.
“Overall, we’re very pleased,” Superintendent Stan Rheingans said. “They were all slightly under what projections were. We’re really anxious to get started with Senior High School.”
District officials opened bids on Thursday both for the construction involved in the project and for audio and visual enhancements to the school auditorium. They received three bids for general construction and three bids for the audio/visual enhancements.
Construction bids ranged from $27.1 million to $28.2 million, with Dubuque-based Tricon Construction Group submitting the lowest one. The auditorium bids ranged from $253,000 to just over $295,000, with Lifeline Audio Video Technologies, based in Platteville, Wis., submitting the low bid.
Officials had initially estimated the costs for those two bids at about $28.5 million, with a total project cost of $33.8 million when including other expenses, such as architect fees.
The auditorium bids focused specifically on lighting and audio systems, district Chief Financial Officer Kevin Kelleher said.
“It really wasn’t part of what the general contractor would deal with, and we wanted to make sure we got the right company for the auditorium,” he said.
In addition to extensive auditorium renovations, the project also includes adding air-conditioning to areas that do not have it, updating equipment and adding a new staircase, wrestling room and physical education space.
“The goal is to have two equitable high schools,” Rheingans said. “The whole building being air-conditioned is a huge plus, and having those other extracurricular pieces is important, too.”
Officials completed an earlier round of renovations at Senior in 2018 at a cost of $29.1 million. That phase focused on creating new spaces such as a library, cafeteria and front entrance.
Contractors also submitted alternate bids for the current project to reduce costs if needed, but Kelleher said that those do not look like they will need to be considered.
District officials and the project architect will review bids in the next week, Kelleher said. They expect to make a recommendation at the March 1 board Facilities/Support Services Committee meeting and to bring a contract to the full board at its March 8 meeting.
An official project timeline will be set after contracts are awarded, Rheingans said, but officials expect construction to begin after school lets out for the summer.
Work will be completed in stages depending on which parts contractors decide to complete first.
Officials estimate the project will be completed in fall 2024.