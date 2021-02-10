NATIONAL, Iowa – A pair of country music stars will take the stage this summer at the Clayton County Fair.
Mark Willis will perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5, at the fairgrounds, 26143 Ivory Road, according to a social media post.
Willis’ hits include Include “19 Somethin,” “Wish You Were Here,” “Back at One,” “I Do (Cherish You)” and “Jacob’s Ladder.”
Chase Bryant will perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 6.
Bryant’s hits include “Take it on Back” and “Little Bit of You.”
The Clayton County Fair is held the first week in August. The entrance fee to the fair covers admission to all activities and events.