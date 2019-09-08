Police said a Bellevue, Iowa, woman lost control of her vehicle early Saturday and struck a tree, sending it crashing into a Dubuque home.

Police said Adrianna M. Chica, 22, was turning south on Foye Street from Merchants Lane just before 3 a.m. when the brakes failed on her vehicle. She struck a utility pole before crashing into a tree in front of 2159 Foye St.

The tree was pushed into the residence, causing an estimated $14,000 in damage.

According to a crash report, Chica suffered minor injuries. However, she refused transport via ambulance to an area hospital, police said.

Chica was cited with driving an unsafe vehicle and having expired registration.

