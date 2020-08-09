Council: Mask up Dubuque
Starting this weekend, every person in the City of Dubuque 3 years of age and older, with limited exceptions, must wear a face covering in public, including in pharmacies, grocery and retail stores.
Dubuque City Council members voted Thursday, 7-0, to approve an ordinance mandating cloth facial coverings in indoor public settings and in outdoor settings when maintaining six feet of social distance is not possible.
The council chose not to reduce the capacity limits at bars, restaurants and fitness centers.
A recent White House report recommended that in Dubuque County, based on its heightened, “red zone” COVID- 19 activity, bars and gyms should be closed, restaurants should restrict indoor dining and promote outdoor dining, and that all business retailers and personal services require masks.
MLB game postponed to 2021
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The first-ever Major League Baseball game in Iowa — and one of the biggest sporting events in the history of the tri-state area — will have to wait.
MLB announced Monday that it had canceled the Aug. 13 matchup between the Chicago White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, a move spurred by COVID-19.
The silver lining? A source with knowledge of the league’s decision confirmed that MLB intends to play a game in 2021 at the Dyersville site and that early plans call for an August game still featuring the White Sox.
Rheingans recommends pushing back school start
The Dubuque Community Schools superintendent is recommending that district officials push back the first day of school by 10 days to Aug. 24.
Stan Rheingans announced the proposal in a message to families and staff on Tuesday evening. If the school board approves the change at its meeting this week, the first day of school would move from Aug. 14 to Aug. 24, the originally scheduled first day of school.
The later start date will give district leaders more time to work with local public health officials to iron out details of how they will perform contact tracing and communicate with parents about positive COVID-19 cases when students return to the classroom, Rheingans said in an interview.
Slumberland plans relocation to Plaza 20
A furniture store in Dubuque will soon make a short move that will have a big impact on its customers and workforce.
Slumberland Furniture will relocate from its current location, at 4390 Dodge St., to a larger space within the Plaza 20 Shopping Center in the first quarter of 2021.
Plaza 20 President Michael Kahle confirmed that Slumberland will occupy the 55,000 square foot space in the former Kmart building, filling the vacant area between Joann fabric store and the Dubuque Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic.
“They will be an outstanding addition to our center, and they will be there for years to come,” said Kahle.
22% of area families opt for remote learning
More than 2,000 Dubuque Community Schools students plan to start the 2020-2021 school year from home.
Based on feedback received from families, officials said about 22% of the district’s students — nearly 2,300 children — have opted for a fully online education when the school year starts next week in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The other 78% will start the year with the district’s hybrid learning model and will alternate in-person and remote learning days.
WD schools might start Aug. 24
FARLEY, Iowa — Western Dubuque Community School District leaders say a later school start date will give them more time to develop procedures for responding to a COVID-19 diagnosis.
Superintendent Rick Colpitts announced last week a proposal to move the first day of school back by 11 days, to Aug. 24. School board members are expected to consider the proposal at their Monday, Aug. 10, meeting.
“We know the burden it can potentially place on families,” Colpitts said. “We definitely didn’t make this decision lightly. We spent 24 hours going through, figuring out what would be best. And in the end, we knew we had to err on the end of safety of our students and our staff.”
Creslanes to close after 61 years
A bowling alley that has served the Dubuque area for more than six decades soon will close its doors permanently.
Creslanes Bowling Alley and Pro Shop, 255 S. Main St. in Dubuque, will close Friday, Aug. 14, according to a spokesman for the bowling alley’s owner, Crescent Electric Supply Co.
Jeff Lampe, vice president of marketing for Crescent Electric, explained that the circumstances surrounding the spread of the novel coronavirus prompted the difficult decision.
“That was the primary driver, plain and simple,” said Lampe. “It was the unprecedented challenges in the economy posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Creslanes Bowling Alley first opened in the summer of 1959. At the time, the facility garnered attention as an architectural marvel.
It was billed as the first Iowa building to be constructed of multiple barrel cement vaults, according to a Telegraph Herald report. About 6 million pounds of concrete were supplied by the Ready-Mix Concrete Co. of Dubuque to make the project possible.