A recently completed plan detailing how Jo Daviess County would respond to severe weather and other natural hazards can be viewed by the public next week.
The Jo Daviess County Multi-Jurisdictional All Hazards Mitigation Plan was put together by county officials.
The plan outlines how the county would respond to various instances of severe weather or other hazards in order to minimize danger to residents and local infrastructure, along with projects that can further reduce harm prior to such events occurring, according to a press release.
Residents can view it at jodaviess.org starting on May 13. Feedback can be submitted on it from May 13 to 20.
A public forum on the plan also will be held via teleconference at 2 p.m. May 13.
Those interested in attending should contact county Emergency Manager Charles Pedersen at 815-990-6702.