LANCASTER, Wis. — Two people were injured Monday when a truck hit a guardrail, went down an embankment and rolled outside of Lancaster.
Alicia Martin, 34, of Lancaster, and her 13-year-old passenger, whose name was not released, were taken by ambulance to Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 7:15 a.m. Monday on Dry Hollow Road east of Lancaster. A press release stated that Martin was northbound when her vehicle hit an icy spot, left the roadway, hit the guardrail and went down the embankment. The vehicle rolled and came to rest on its wheels.