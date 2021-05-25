GALENA, Ill. -- Jo Daviess County Board members are slated to host an online event to teach people about serving on the board.
Scheduled for noon Thursday, June 24, “All Aboard the County Board!” will feature county board members presenting the duties of a board member, along with how a person runs for a county board seat. The event is free to attend.
There are two vacant seats on the 17-person county board. Board Chairman Don Hill said the county board is looking for people willing to be appointed to the seats.
Registration for the event can be completed at tinyurl.com/k7y97da2.