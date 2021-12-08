Despite protests from residents, Dubuque City Council is moving forward with a controversial sidewalks project.
On Monday, Council members voted, 7-0, to approve a resolution of necessity and the preliminary schedule of assessments for the John F. Kennedy Road sidewalk installation project. The project aims to install sidewalks along both sides of a section of JFK, from the intersection with Asbury Road to the crossing with Northwest Arterial.
Since first being proposed in 1999, the project has been met with fierce resistance from some residents living along JFK, who would foot the bill for the sidewalk installation. Monday night proved no different.
“It is very much a hardship, when people work two to three jobs and still live paycheck to paycheck and (the city) expects them to finance this project when it is a waste of their hard-earned money,” said Sheri Clancy, who resides on Marywood Drive.
However, several Dubuque City Council members have continued to push for the project, arguing that the lack of sidewalks along the busy road creates a potential safety risk for pedestrians.
“I think it’s clear that sidewalks are needed and long overdue,” said City Council Member David Resnick.
The project is anticipated to cost $351,809 to complete. Some properties would require the installation of ramps, in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and some would require the construction of retaining walls.
Residents living along JFK were originally estimated to pay $138,000 in sidewalk costs. However, the city acquired a $190,000 Transportation Alternatives Program federal grant.
As a result, the city was able to reduce the total sidewalk assessment costs to residents by 54%, bringing that figure to $80,526. This grant also allowed the city to cover all costs for retaining walls. The remainder of the grant funds will be used to offset city costs for the project.
The city will also utilize Community Development Block Grant funds to offset costs for low-income residents.
These changes have lowered the average sidewalk installation cost for impacted residents to $2,219. Even so, several affected residents on Monday spoke out against the project.
“I believe the city should have some skin in the game and pay for a portion of the sidewalks,” said Robert Biggin, who owns multiple properties along JFK.
City Council Member Susan Farber argued that the city has done its part to reduce the cost.
“The city has put together opportunities for those in lower income levels to help them with this financing,” she noted.
The project still requires development of final plans by city staff and approval from the Iowa Department of Transportation.
Civil Engineer John Dienst said he anticipates bids for the project to be received in July. The City Council would eventually need to vote to award the construction contract to one of the bidders.