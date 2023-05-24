GALENA, Ill. — A man has been sentenced to 180 days in jail and 30 months of probation for shooting another man with a crossbow in Galena.
Ronald A. Smith, 36, was recently given the sentence in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court after previously entering a blind plea of guilty to a charge of aggravated battery.
Two counts of attempted murder and one additional count of aggravated battery were dismissed.
Online court records state that Smith will receive 31 days of credit for time served to go toward his jail sentence. He also must pay a $5,000 fine and $4,225 in restitution. Judge Kevin Ward ordered the sentence.
The charge relates to the crossbow shooting of Michael Roellich, of Galena.
A previous press release states that Smith lived in Galena until April 2022 when a “domestic violence incident occurred” between him and his estranged wife.
On June 22, Smith’s wife and her friend Roellich were sitting on the deck of her residence when “Smith appeared around the corner of the house armed with a crossbow,” the release states.
“As Roellich and the female subject attempted to flee, Smith allegedly shot Roellich in the back with the crossbow, causing the arrow ... to become lodged in Roellich’s torso,” the release states. “Roellich fled the scene through the woods until reaching Park Avenue in Galena, where Roellich attempted to make contact with residents by knocking on doors. Roellich was able to make contact with a resident who called 911.”
Court documents state that the tip of the arrow was “lodged internally near Roellich’s right lung.” He later had surgery to remove the projectile.
Smith fled the scene, but his wife identified him as the shooter. Law enforcement personnel used two K-9 units to search for Smith, and a crossbow and duffel bag were found in the woods.
Smith’s father drove Smith to the sheriff’s department on June 23 and reported that his son confessed to the shooting, documents state.