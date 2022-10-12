Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Police said one student assaulted another in a Dubuque university’s library Tuesday, resulting in a broken nose and other facial injuries.
Kyle W. Wright, 19, of 1640 Clarke Drive, No. 210, was arrested at 5:41 p.m. Tuesday at Clarke University, 1550 Clarke Drive, on the charge of assault with injury.
Court documents state that Wright assaulted fellow student Brick L. Cornell, 18, of 1640 Clarke Drive, No. 316, between 11 and 11:20 a.m. Tuesday in the Clarke library.
Cornell said Wright “punched him 10-15 times while he was sitting in a chair,” documents state.
Cornell then went to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, where he was diagnosed with a broken nose and facial contusions, according to documents.
“Cornell had visible bruising on both eyes, which were swollen nearly shut,” documents state.
Investigators obtained a partial video of the incident showing Cornell sitting on a chair and Wright punching him in the face.
Police met with Wright in his dorm room. He told police that he and Cornell had a verbal confrontation leading up to the assault and that Cornell was "provoking a fight between the two."
Clarke President Thom Chesney wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald that school officials are aware of the situation and responded immediately.
“An investigation is ongoing,” Chesney wrote.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.