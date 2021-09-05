Six local 4-H volunteers were among nearly 130 recently inducted into the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame.
The ceremony was held as part of the recently completed Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.
The local honorees and their backgrounds, provided via Iowa 4-H Foundation, are:
CLAYTON COUNTY
Linda Zuercher: She was an active participant in the Luana Sunny Sues 4-H Club growing up and was part of the winning dairy judging team at the 1977 Iowa State Fair. She also was a member of the County Council and helped lead county activities. Since then, she has served on the 4-H & Youth Development Committee for several years and volunteered for activities at the county level.
“In the spring, Linda volunteers her time to help set up and organize the 4-H silent auction. She has helped chaperone the overnight 4-H lock-in numerous times. You will also see Linda at the county fair organizing the state fair food silent auction and clerking the dairy show.”
DELAWARE COUNTY
Kelly Jared: Growing up, she participated in 4-H, and her father was a longtime club leader. As a County Council member, she helped plan and chaperone several activities for 4-H’ers. She is serving her 21st year on the Delaware County Extension Council and Delaware County Youth Committee in addition to representing Region 12 on the Iowa Extension Council Association Board. Kelly continues to volunteer with conference judging and chaperoned the Delaware County Meats Team at the National 4-H Meats Competition. She received the 4-H Alumni Award in 2005.
DUBUQUE COUNTY
Leo Mallie: After graduating from Iowa State University, he was hired by Dubuque County Extension as an extension assistant for youth programs. His role was to visit the 4-H clubs in the county and work with other staff personnel with 4-H, and his time in the role had many highlights. He also served on the Dubuque County Fair Board. He was a judge for rabbits and 4-H demonstrations in other counties. In the 1990s, he served in an advisory position for state agricultural bankers on the Agriculture Committee of the State Extension Council, where he was elected chairperson.
JACKSON COUNTY
Skott and Christine Gent: 4-H has been a part of both of their lives for more than 30 years, starting when they were youths and carrying through to their children. Skott has been a part of numerous councils, including the Jackson County Together We Build Committee that is raising funds for a new Extension and Outreach center as well as the Maquoketa FFA Alumni, which has worked with the Maquoketa Community School Board to construct a new Ag Learning Center for the students at Maquoketa High School.
Both volunteer at the county fair. “Skott is in charge of organizing the swine show, and Christine can always be found helping with indoor judging, setting up the state fair exhibits and giving youth that last boost of confidence to go up on stage and strut their stuff in the fashion show.”
JONES COUNTY
Raymond Bowers: He has been a 4-H club leader, Shooting Sports trained instructor and Shooting Sports club leader, poultry superintendent and Youth Committee member for 20 years.
“Ray was instrumental in getting 4-H Shooting Sports program started in Jones County. He helped get a 4-H Shooting Sports trailer with a contained Shooting Gallery inside. Ray took the 4-H Shooting Sports trailer to many community events, offering a 4-H Shooting Sports experience for many adults and youth.”
Ray also is a dedicated volunteer for the Great Jones County Fair.