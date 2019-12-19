The Salvation Army of Dubuque's 2019 holiday campaign is at least $25,000 behind last year's effort.
According to a news release, the organization had raised thousands of dollars more by this time last year. The group hopes to raise $225,000, about $118,000 of which would come from red kettles manned by bell-ringers throughout the area.
"While donations are down, the need continues to climb," Salvation Army officials said in a press release.
Money raised during the effort supports food distribution to the needy, fine arts programming for children, activities for seniors, a community garden and more efforts. The Salvation Army also plans to start volunteer emergency disaster services training next year.
"All of these programs are dependent on the kettle campaign," the release stated.