A federal spending request by U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, would help pay for Clayton County roads to be re-paved by asphalt made of a soybean byproduct.
Hinson, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives Appropriations Committee, requested $4 million for Clayton and Fayette counties to rehabilitate roads using an “innovative material” sourced from soybean oil instead of petroleum polymers. The spending package that includes her request has been advanced by the committee and the full House of Representatives and now awaits a vote in the U.S. Senate.
Clayton County Engineer Rafe Koopman said the proposed routes for the project include eight miles of Clayton County B45 from Monona to Marquette and four miles of Golden Avenue from Farmersburg to U.S. 18.
“It’s kind of an exciting thing to be able to use projects we need done here as the test of a new material,” he said. “We’ve been working to get our roads prepped so it would be easy for the contractor to come in and do the final stage of the project, which would be the asphalt resurfacing.”
The patching on these roads and some culvert extensions have been the only funds Clayton County has spent on the project so far, as the funding has not yet been passed by the Senate. If Hinson’s request is approved, Koopman said he could begin work in summer 2024.
Clayton County is partnering on the project with Iowa State University, where the soybean polymer was created. Eric Cochran is a professor in ISU’s Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering and the director of the Center for Bioplastics and Biocomposites. He said the material that would be used in Clayton County is the result of 12 years of research and experimentation.
Cochran said ISU worked with the Iowa Department of Transportation to identify counties in Hinson’s district that had the type of roads and repair needs that would qualify them for the funding.
“This is a combination of how to showcase the technology but also put it into practice on rural Iowa roads which are often overlooked or don’t receive enough resources to keep up to date,” he said.
The material uses a polymer from soybean oil to replace petroleum-based polymers often found in asphalt and is designed to be used with recycled pavement, which Cochran said makes it more environmentally sustainable.
It also provides another market for farmers’ soybean crops, which soon could become less profitable as a biofuel with the automobile industry moving more and more toward electric vehicles.
“It’s important to have a broad portfolio of end uses for this crop,” Cochran said. “Right now, the (soybean) oil is very highly sought after for its fuel value, but there are a lot of industrial uses as well. No matter how much is produced in a given year, being able to satisfy the food value and industrial demand is important.”
