A federal spending request by U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, would help pay for Clayton County roads to be re-paved by asphalt made of a soybean byproduct.

Hinson, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives Appropriations Committee, requested $4 million for Clayton and Fayette counties to rehabilitate roads using an “innovative material” sourced from soybean oil instead of petroleum polymers. The spending package that includes her request has been advanced by the committee and the full House of Representatives and now awaits a vote in the U.S. Senate.

