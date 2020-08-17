Dubuque police are investigating a shooting Sunday in the North End.
Police responded at 3:42 a.m. Sunday to a report of multiple shots fired in the 2500 block of Windsor Avenue, according to Lt. Ted McClimon.
He said no injuries have been reported.
“At least seven vehicles had impact damage, and multiple shell casings were found at the scene,” McClimon said.
Police blocked Windsor Avenue between Edwards and Pfotzer streets for hours after the shooting. Numbered evidence markers were placed on spots on the pavement in the 2500 block of Windsor. Evidence markers also were placed on vehicles parked along Windsor. One vehicle appeared to have a flattened tire adjacent to an evidence marker.
Investigators were seen photographing the location of evidence markers and other items along Windsor. Windsor Avenue was reopened by about 9:15 a.m.
No related arrests have been announced, and the investigation continues.
McClimon said there now have been 12 incidents of gunshots being fired with criminal intent in the city of Dubuque this year. There were 16 such instances in 2019 and five in 2018.