Dickeyville Park, phase two
Buy Now

Dickeyville Park is entering phase two of its planned improvements, which will include a new splash pad to open next summer.

 Thomas Eckermann

DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Dickeyville officials are pressing on with a series of planned improvements at the village’s main park.

Proposed projects at Dickeyville Park include the construction of a community splash pad and new playground, as well as a series of accessibility improvements.

Recommended for you

Tags