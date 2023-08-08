DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Dickeyville officials are pressing on with a series of planned improvements at the village’s main park.
Proposed projects at Dickeyville Park include the construction of a community splash pad and new playground, as well as a series of accessibility improvements.
Fundraising is underway for those initiatives, which will complement last summer’s addition of new pickleball and basketball courts.
“Because we are a sort of bedroom community, people don’t necessarily know all their neighbors,” said Cheryl Kieler, Dickeyville Park Foundation president. “Our hope is to get people to the park to get to know their neighbors and draw the community together.”
The foundation announced plans and an updated timeline for the projects during a recent family fun night at the park.
The foundation has already collected $250,000 for the second-phase improvements, and the city has applied for a $250,000 matching recreation grant from the state Department of Natural Resources.
Officials should receive an update about that grant in late summer or early fall. If the grant is received, construction on phase two — namely the addition of the splash pad — would begin next spring with the goal of it opening next summer.
“Splash pads are popular, and we wanted something for the kids in town and surrounding communities to do in the summer,” said Dickeyville Mayor Matt Gantenbein. “Plus, they’re not as (costly) as a pool when it comes to maintenance and repairs.”
The DNR grant application also would assist with funding sidewalk improvements in the park and the addition of an accessible restroom. If the grant is not received, Kieler said, fundraising efforts will continue to pay for the splash pad and other projects on an extended timeline.
Phase three park improvements will include the addition of a “natural playground,” or a landscape-based playground that incorporates natural elements or textures.
The foundation had originally planned an inclusive play area like the newly opened Platteville Inclusive Playground, but Kieler said they shifted to a natural playground to offer something new.
“They’ve already done such a great job (on the Platteville playground),” Kieler said. “We wanted something different, a unique experience, … so we hired a landscape designer that came up with this natural playscape idea.”
The plan is to dismantle the existing playground as soon as next year and use salvageable materials to start constructing the natural playscape. Work will then continue to build out that project as funding becomes available.
The playground will still include several inclusive elements for children with disabilities, Kieler said, and sidewalks will be constructed throughout the area to allow easy access for accompanying parents or grandparents.
“If you’re not inclusive, you’re exclusive,” Kieler said. “We want to make the park available to people of all ages and abilities.”