DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- James Kennedy Public Library in Dyersville will hold a cookie walk fundraiser this weekend.

Attendees can purchase a dozen homemade items for $6 or 24 for $10.

Hours will be 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4; and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.

The event is sponsored by the fundraising committee of the library

