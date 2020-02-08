Correction Telegraph Herald Feb 8, 2020 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An incorrect photo was included in an obituary for Debra J. Slaats, of Platteville, that was printed on Page 5D Friday. The correct photo appears with the obituary today on Page 8A. The Telegraph Herald regrets the error. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts MostRecent MostRead News inyour town IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County Administrator with Dubuque Catholic schools placed on leave due to 'financial inquiry' Regents approve tuition increases for UW-Platteville, other UW schools Clayton County Fair fundraising event set for Feb. 22 in Elkader Authorities: Asbury man punched 12-year-old daughter in the face Salvation Army to create emergency disaster services team in Dubuque Dubuque soldiers among more than 500 Iowans mobilized for possible overseas deployment Major Dubuque County manufacturer to cut more than 100 jobs Appeals court affirms Dubuque man's 10-year sentence for probation violation Prison sentences to run concurrently for former Dubuque man who led high-speed chase Correction Tensions linger at Cricket Hollow as zoo owners, plaintiffs face off Dubuque Republican seeks rematch for statehouse seat East Dubuque students craft pouches for baby kangaroos orphaned by Australian wildfires East Dubuque officials set timeline and projected cost for new fire station Darlington candidates to face off in mayoral, council primaries Dubuque study recommends revisiting source-of-income fair housing protections Unemployment poised to increase in 2020, shifting labor dynamics in the process Speakers highlight success of Dubuque nonprofit that works to lift people out of poverty What's happening Major Dubuque County manufacturer to cut more than 100 jobs Administrator with Dubuque Catholic schools placed on leave due to 'financial inquiry' Authorities: Asbury man punched 12-year-old daughter in the face East Dubuque students craft pouches for baby kangaroos orphaned by Australian bushfires Dubuque soldiers among more than 500 Iowans mobilized for possible overseas deployment Regents approve tuition increases for UW-Platteville, other UW schools New cameras installed as peregrine falcons return to Dubuque County Courthouse Authorities: Dubuque man faces sexual abuse charge for 2009 incident in Fayette County Food giveaway to be held this weekend in Dubuque Executive director of Dubuque art museum to leave for state post Flashback Friday: Dubuque all-girls high school announces closure 50 years ago Clarke University speaker shares passion for faith, fight against climate change UW-P event aims to dispel stigma concerning mental illness, suicide Local law enforcement reports 4 priests with ties to PDC high school added to clerical sex abuse list Man gets 10 years in prison for badly injuring 2 Dubuque officers Months after opening, Dubuque sandwich shop plots significant expansion Dubuque brewery, Bellevue restaurant to team up in Lower Main district City of Dubuque officials weigh switch to automated trash pick-up system DNR signals intent to deny Clayton County company's request to ship 2 billion gallons of water out west Eastern Iowa mirrors state in Buttigieg's photo-finish caucus win What's happening Weekend Buzz: 6 events to check out this weekend Executive director of Dubuque art museum to leave for state post Authorities: Dubuque man faces sexual abuse charge for 2009 incident in Fayette County Man gets 10 years in prison for badly injuring 2 Dubuque officers Dubuque brewery, Bellevue restaurant to team up in Lower Main district New cameras installed as peregrine falcons return to Dubuque County Courthouse 4 priests with ties to PDC high school added to clerical sex abuse list Dyersville residents gather to learn more about Airbnb opportunities ahead of MLB game