GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Greg Hefel wanted little more than to see his family pursue their dreams.
Money meant little to him, but he made it a point to provide for them and teach his children to live honestly.
Doing the right thing might come in the form of paying a bill on time, donating money to a veterans charity or helping a neighbor bale hay, said his daughter, Malinda Kramer.
“I think that’s maybe what he felt — like that was the one thing he had control of or that he could leave behind that was good,” she said.
Greg, of Guttenberg, died on April 27 at age 74 of complications from an undiagnosed heart condition, Malinda said.
A strong man, he displayed no indications of illness. He disced a field the day he died, a testament to his boundless energy.
Greg was born on April 16, 1947. He and his younger brother, Clarence “Nick” Hefel, grew up in North Buena Vista inside a two-story, white farm house that had an open porch that wrapped around the front.
The boys spent long summers on the family farm, where their parents made ends meet raising beef cattle and hogs and growing corn, oats and hay.
After graduating from high school in 1965, Greg became a locomotive engineer, a career he continued for nearly 50 years. He traveled a route that stretched from Kansas City, Mo., to Minneapolis, Minn.
Greg married Jane Weyant in 1971. Family considered her a “Mary Kay lady” who kept up appearances and a tidy home in Guttenberg. She gave birth to their only child, Malinda, in 1978.
At the helm of a train, Greg explored parts of the countryside that few people will ever see.
When Greg was on call, he would have to drop his activities at a moment’s notice to make it to his departure point within two hours. He might be gone for two days, said Malinda, now 42. Then, her father would come home and split wood or mow the lawn.
The time apart likely was hard for her parents, Malinda said, especially, when Greg could not be present for birthdays or holiday celebrations. But every marriage has its ups and downs, she said.
“They persevered,” Malinda said. “He made up for the time that he missed.”
The family often traveled out west, usually to Breckenridge or Estes Park, Colo.
“We are mountain people, not beach people,” Malinda said.
In 2004, Jane was diagnosed at age 55 with an early-onset type of dementia, which severely restricted her ability to communicate and care for herself.
Jane was too young to qualify for Medicare, so Greg worked at the railroad for another 10 years to retain his health insurance for her medical needs.
Jane died in 2014. They had planned to spend their retirement traveling together, unencumbered by the rhythm of the railroad industry.
“It just didn’t work out that way,” Malinda said.
She returned home to help care for her mother, bringing along her husband, Keith Kramer. In Guttenberg, they raised their son, Gregor, who was named after his grandfather.
Grandson and grandfather shared countless meals, and Greg watched the boy try his first root beer float.
Retirement suited Greg, but he also enjoyed keeping himself occupied at the farm of his neighbor Steve Anderegg, who knew Greg from high school. Greg cut hay, made silage and repaired fences.
“He was a fix-it man,” Steve said, recalling the load of wrenches Greg kept in his utility vehicle. “He could figure it out.”
Greg was always reading, always learning. There were few pieces of machinery he could not fix and few structures he could not build.
Greg approached tasks collectedly.
“He said he always had two gears,” Steve said. “Slow and slower.”
Greg followed a morning routine from which he derived contentment. First came the feeding of his cats. Then, he ate half a grapefruit, which Malinda was required to purchase from Sam’s Club. Greg placed the second half inside a container for the next day. In the absence of fresh fruit, Greg drank a glass of grapefruit juice.
He read the morning news on his phone or tablet, puffing on his pipe. Coffee also was a must — a least a pot full.
In the evenings, Greg, a passionate Democrat, liked nothing more than discussing politics with Nick. He would call his brother, and they spent hours raving.
“We never accomplished anything,” Nick said with a chuckle.
Greg considered his pets as his other children, especially a Russian blue by the name of Theisen. Malinda discovered the cat outside the retail outlet of the same name.
“They would share ice cream cones,” Malinda said. “(Greg) let him lick out of his glass of milk.”
Malinda recalled that when she was a second-grader, her neighbor shot her blue heeler, Jocko, in the head with a gun. She speculated the dog probably was chasing one of the neighbor’s cows.
Greg administered CPR to Jocko until the dog could be ushered into emergency surgery, which proved a success.
Malinda said her father believed that animals were as good as — or even better than — people.
“It is sort of an unconditional love,” she said. “They don’t have anything to say back. They just want to be there with you. It’s a comfort.”
Greg, likewise, was a man of few words. He simply wanted to see his family happy.
“And we were,” Malinda said. “But he was the biggest part of that.”