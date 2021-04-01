CASSVILLE, Wis. — Officials recently confirmed that four historical sites in southwest Wisconsin will remain closed this year as the agency that oversees them deals with budget cuts and pandemic-related revenue shortfalls.
The Wisconsin Historical Society announced its intent to follow through with plans to “temporarily pause service” at First Capitol, in Belmont; Pendarvis, in Mineral Point; Stonefield, in Cassville; and Villa Louis, in Prairie du Chien.
In all, eight attractions across the state will not reopen until 2022, with the others being HH Bennett Studio & Museum, Madeline Island Museum, Reed School and Wade House Historic Site.
The historical society was tasked with whittling more than $1 million from its budget for the fiscal year that runs through June. Adding to its challenges was the anticipated loss of $2.5 million in operations revenue, stemming from site closures last year.
To avoid staff layoffs, more than 50 society employees have been reassigned to the state’s administration, health and workforce departments to assist in pandemic response efforts.
"Unfortunately, we know that this is a huge impact to you and our communities, so we are doing what we can to use this year as wisely as possible," wrote Susan Caya-Slusser, regional director of southwest sites for Wisconsin Historical Society, in a letter. "While we will not open for tours, we are staying very busy with many huge projects in the works. We are also preparing for the 2022 season, writing business and staffing plans to address the unique challenge of reopening after two very uncertain years."
The letter then provides updates on projects being tackled at the four local sites, including the clearing of "massive amounts of brush from the Mine Hill (at Pendarvis) in order to expand trails and uncover and preserve historic landscape features;" continued work on new interpretive panels for the kiosk at First Capitol; work on a walkway project and repairs related to the 2019 flood at properties at Villa Louis; and "major repairs" at the School House at Stonefield.