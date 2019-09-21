Police said a man was arrested Thursday after he pulled a knife on his estranged wife and assaulted her in Dubuque.
Kevin S. Fink, 59, of Cuba City, Wis., was arrested at 1:10 p.m. Thursday on Kerper Boulevard in Dubuque on charges of domestic assault with injury, domestic assault while using or displaying a weapon, first-degree harassment, violation of a no-contact order and operating while under the influence. His next court hearing is set for Sept. 30.
Court documents state that Kevin Fink arrived at the home of his estranged wife, Elizabeth S. Fink, 55, of 3270 Cider Ridge, at about 10:45 a.m. Thursday, violating a no-contact order.
Elizabeth allowed Kevin into the garage because he said he had divorce papers for her to sign, and he quickly became upset, pushing her to the ground, documents state. Elizabeth Fink reported that Kevin Fink stated “he was going to make her ‘a toothless (expletive)’” and tried to punch her in the face, but she blocked it. She kicked him in the groin and walked outside, yelling for help, then getting into her vehicle and honking the horn for help.
Documents state Kevin Fink came outside, opened the vehicle’s door — which Elizabeth had thought was locked — and “sucker-punched her” in the neck. He drew a knife and said he was going to kill her, but she grabbed the weapon and closed the door, causing him to drop it into the vehicle. She called 911, which prompted Kevin Fink to flee the area.
Police pulled him over minutes later on Kerper.
Elizabeth Fink’s injuries included “a small cut on her left palm from grabbing the knife,” documents state.