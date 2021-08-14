PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A Platteville business owner proposes altering the layout of a partially undeveloped subdivision to accommodate 12 single-family homes and a pocket neighborhood of up to 34 units.
Housing developer Michael Osterholz said the project, which is an addition to the Golden Heights Estates subdivision on Platteville’s south edge, is intended to bolster the city’s tax base and increase its affordable housing stock.
To make the project financially feasible, he is requesting public assistance.
“If you look at anything in town, property that goes up for sale typically goes under contract within a week,” Osterholz told Platteville Common Council members this week. “We know plenty of people have moved to the community recently that have issues finding housing within the city limits.”
A Platteville engineering firm estimated that installing the necessary infrastructure, which includes streets, water, sewer and storm lines, would cost more than $1.3 million.
To incentivize private development, the city has subsidized costs for previous housing projects. Reimbursements averaged about 25% of infrastructure costs.
City staff proposed providing Osterholz with that percentage, which totals $337,500, to start and then increasing reimbursement incrementally if he is successful in developing the properties within a time frame that would be specified at a future date.
Council members, who have discussed Osterholz’s proposal in closed meetings for several weeks, agreed that the financial assistance was appropriate.
Council Member Isaac Shanley said he supported a 25% subsidy but requested additional details about the pocket neighborhood concept. Such developments include smaller lots bordered by a common green space.
“(Plans) could be drawn where there are 34 houses or there’s three,” he said. “That may change my opinion on whether we should go up to 30%.”
Platteville’s city attorney is developing a draft financial agreement, which will be presented for deliberation at the council’s Aug. 24 meeting.
The council will identify a funding source during the city’s annual budgeting process, which will occur in the fall.
Osterholz, who declined to identify project costs, said assembling financing and bids will take 12 to 18 months, and he will establish a project timeline after the city informs him of the amount it will contribute.
He envisions marketing the properties to young professionals, retirees looking to downsize and anyone in search of affordable housing. Homes in the development will cost $195,000 to $325,000.
Osterholz has not determined whether the construction of all homes will occur simultaneously or as lots sell.
“If this is as successful as I think it will be, then I’ll probably be almost in a position where I have to consider a waiting list,” he said.