News in your town

Dubuque County restaurant to close after 19 years

City takes Starbucks to court over Dubuque shopping center traffic quandary

Dubuque County supervisors unable to freeze their salaries

1 killed, 3 injured in wreck near Dodgeville

Person who makes a difference: Boy Scout volunteer focused on leadership, life skills

1st Platteville community dialogue session to focus on police

First round of tests at contaminated Maquoketa site completed

Biz Buzz: Coffee shop opens in Dubuque; intermodal terminal alters approach; new business offers tech, e-sports in Elkader

Dubuque police: Intoxicated driver found passed out at intersection with 2 kids in vehicle

Dubuque COVID-19 testing site to follow early-morning schedule this week

Authorities: 2 hurt -- 1 seriously -- when scooter hit by deer near Galena

Closure extended for City of Dubuque buildings

Dubuque police: Intoxicated driver found passed out at intersection with 2 kids in vehicle

Dubuque COVID-19 testing site to follow early-morning schedule this week

Closure extended for City of Dubuque buildings

Authorities: 2 hurt -- 1 seriously -- when scooter hit by deer near Galena

Jo Daviess County Officials look to restore aging courthouse

9 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; new cases reported in 6 other local counties

10 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; more cases in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson, Jones counties

UPDATE: 1 killed, 3 injured in wreck near Dodgeville

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Saturday)

Dean's lists: Central, Edgewood, Highland, Minnesota Duluth, Minnesota, Mankato, Nebraska-Lincoln, Pensacola Christian, UW-Eau Claire

Hundreds attend vintage car fundraiser at Dubuque County Fairgrounds

Local law enforcement reports

Dubuque County spikes with 66 more COVID-19 cases

Apparent discrepancies related to COVID-19 death reporting reflect different reporting systems

Local support groups adapt to help members through pandemic

Dubuque County winery closed due to employee with COVID-19

Week in review: Notable local stories from past 7 days

Monthly Burger Night becomes sizzling success in Muscoda

Teen drowns at Lake Delhi

Politics: Jochum's effort to loosen new restrictions on secretary of state blocked

Modified Ham House event continues July 4 tradition

Made in Tri-States: Dubuquer puts artistic, culinary talents to use with growing bakery

Area workers learn to roll with changes due to COVID-19

4 years after Key West killing, woman concerned about resentencing of man involved in murder

Tri-state business brief: Dupaco honored by Forbes

Tri-state people in business: New hires, promotions, achievements

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Friday)

Hundreds attend vintage car fundraiser at Dubuque County Fairgrounds

Teen drowns at Lake Delhi

Modified Ham House event continues July 4 tradition

65 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours

Dubuque County winery closed due to employee with COVID-19

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Thursday)

No mushrooms, but Muscoda Legion burgers offer filling meal