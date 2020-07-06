Dubuque County supervisors will get their 0.7% raise as planned after all.
They recently voted unanimously to freeze their wages at fiscal year 2020 levels, if it proved to be legal, due to expected revenue loss from the COVID-19 pandemic. The processes by which supervisors determine annual raises of elected officials is tightly controlled by Iowa Code.
But County Attorney C.J. May III issued the opinion that the supervisors could not freeze their own raises and no one else’s, so they will get the 0.7% wage increase they approved for themselves in March. That equates to $360 for each, bringing their fiscal year 2021 salaries to $51,926.