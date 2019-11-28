Dubuquers relied on public telephone booths to make calls away from home in the decades before cellphones.
The Telegraph Herald sought the local telephone company’s help 60 years ago to determine the busiest public phone in the city.
Here is how the TH reported on the results in its Nov. 29, 1959, edition.
Clink goes the dime, bzzzzzz goes the dial tone, and a finger clicks off a number.
The scene: A telephone booth. The time: Any time, anywhere, all the time everywhere.
Where is the busiest public phone in town? At a corner drug store? In a hotel lobby? In a college dormitory? No.
Northwestern Bell says the city’s busiest is one of a group of three telephones on the mezzanine floor of Roshek’s Department Store, just next to the elevators.
Here, says the telephone company, averages show someone places a call from the booth every 15 minutes during the time the store is open.
“The two other booths there are also busy phones, but the one on the left is the champ,” said Robert Link, of Northwestern Bell.
He says public telephoning habits are a real mystery and officials don’t know why one booth should be busier than two right next to it. ...
The location of the telephones explains partially why they are so popular. They are located right next to a lounge area where there are couches and easy chairs. Shoppers can take a break there, and possibly when they do, they remember a call to make.
Dubuque’s busiest outdoor phone booth is located just north of the intersection of Dodge and Locust, in front of a service station.
Telephone officials figure someone uses this phone more than once every hour around the clock, every day of the year.
“That intersection is probably one of the busiest corners in town,” Link said. “Several highways meet there, and it’s a good stopping point to make a call if you are just getting into town.”
Link said Northwestern Bell figures many of the calls originating from the 24-hour booth are made by out-of-towners.
“Nobody can say where telephone business comes from,” Link said. “We can set up a public phone, and it gets used. One might think it would take the public awhile to get used to a new phone booth, (but) this isn’t so.”