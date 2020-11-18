GALENA, Ill. — Galena school board members on Tuesday unanimously approved a $14 million project.
They voted to move forward with the project that will add a 28,000-square-foot addition to the middle school, along with a 9,000-square-foot gym to be used for public events, middle school and high school athletics and more.
The work, when completed, will put all the district’s students on two campuses instead of three, with pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade students moving to the middle school campus.
“I think the board has made a huge step forward by really being solution-focused in every single one of these conversations,” said Superintendent Tim Vincent. “It’s the culmination of 15 years of work with some successes and some failures.”
Vincent said the school district hopes to break ground on the project by the spring of 2022, a full year later than the date he previously told the Telegraph Herald.
A majority of the project will be paid for by selling bonds covered by future 1-cent sales tax revenue, which is collected statewide and designated for facility infrastructure projects. About $2 million of the project will come from the school district’s capital funds.
Vincent said this funding method will allow the project to move forward after three previous bond measures to update both the elementary school and high school failed.
School Board Member Nikki Frank said the project is a win-win for both the city of Galena as well as the school district.
“It is a big step for the district just because it is so needed with our facilities, and it is a big step for our community because we are able to make some changes without putting it on the taxpayers,” she said. “I think the biggest thing is that the board has been unanimous in the final decision. I think that is really important because we are a diverse group.”
School leaders are undecided on how they will repurpose the current elementary school.
“We have talked about turning that into a maintenance shed, bus bay or vocational arts (building),” Vincent said. “We are looking at that as a multipurpose area to supplement the education in Galena.”