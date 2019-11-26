A free meal will be served on Thanksgiving Day in downtown Dubuque.
This year’s meal will mark the continuation of a decadeslong tradition, which began when the late Donna Ginter started the event in 1961.
Ginter’s granddaughter Bobbie Konzen said the sit-down dinner will begin at noon and continue until 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28. The event will be held in Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St., which is the former Knights of Columbus facility.
Konzen said all are welcome to attend the meal and they do not need to register or call ahead of time. Attendees also have the option of getting a meal “to go” and taking it home with them.
Konzen said organizers of the event still are looking for volunteers. Anyone hoping to volunteer can come to the facility between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving.