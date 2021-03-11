A teen arrested in connection with a shooting March 1 in Dubuque faces additional charges.
Charles D. Tyler, 18, no permanent address, has been charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and assault while displaying a weapon, according to court documents.
Tyler was arrested March 2 on a felony charge of aiding and abetting going armed with intent, according to Dubuque police.
Court documents state that two other teenagers, ages 17 and 16, also were arrested after the shooting. Police have not released their names since they are being charged as minors.
Police responded to a report of a shooting at about 8:45 p.m. March 1 in the area of Oak and Burns streets.
Shelby M. Strong, 35, of 65 Burns St., told officers that the three teenagers shot at her residence, court documents state. Strong reported that she knew the three by name because they were acquaintances of her children.