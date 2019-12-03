Brickl Memorial Library in Dickeyville will host a free program this week about vaping and nicotine addiction.
It will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the library at 500 East Ave. The event consists of a presentation from Clarity Clinic of Southwest Wisconsin, and Dickeyville Police Chief Dave Reuter will be on hand to answer questions.
Included in the presentation are reports from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with e-cigarette facts, risks, costs and marketing.
For more information, contact the library at 608-568-3142 or tpfohl@swls.org.