A Galena group devoted to historical preservation is hosting a winter festival fundraiser.

Galena City Beautiful Foundation will host Christkindlesmarkt, a European holiday celebration and Christmas market, from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.

The festival will offer European attractions, including Swedish desserts, German bratwursts and beer, and music, according to a press release. It also will feature a variety of unique Christmas decorations.

Admission to the event is $10. Proceeds will go toward the foundation, which works to restore and preserve historical structures in Galena.

