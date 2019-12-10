A Galena group devoted to historical preservation is hosting a winter festival fundraiser.
Galena City Beautiful Foundation will host Christkindlesmarkt, a European holiday celebration and Christmas market, from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.
The festival will offer European attractions, including Swedish desserts, German bratwursts and beer, and music, according to a press release. It also will feature a variety of unique Christmas decorations.
Admission to the event is $10. Proceeds will go toward the foundation, which works to restore and preserve historical structures in Galena.