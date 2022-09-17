Even couples in the most committed relationships need some time alone once in a while. Two ducks at a Dubuque museum are no exception.
A male-and-female pair of buffleheads residing in the National Mississippi River Aquarium & Museum’s Backwater Marsh aquarium are a monogamous couple with only occasional moments of friction.
“Our buffleheads like to hang out together, but sometimes when the female has had enough of the male bothering her, she will let him know, and she will swim away from him for a little bit,” said Maddi Hoppman, an aquarist at the museum.
The Telegraph Herald regularly is providing a closer look at animals at the museum. This week’s profile takes a look at a couple of small ducks known for their companionship and communication.
THE SMALL DUCKS WITH BIG HEADS
Buffleheads are small ducks with large, rounded heads.
“The name bufflehead is derived from ‘buffalo-head,’ for the male’s odd, puffy head shape,” Hoppman said.
In the wild, buffleheads prefer to nest near lakes and ponds in wooded areas.
“Buffleheads don’t live in Iowa permanently, but they will seasonally migrate past here while they head south,” Hoppman said. “Buffleheads find prey underwater by sight, and they communicate through vocalizations and displays.”
Courting bufflehead males bob their heads and produce a loud raspy noise, Hoppman said.
“In late winter and spring, they emit a low, snarling grunt,” she said.
The females respond with their own deep vocalizations.
‘THEY DON’T WANT TO BE MISTAKEN FOR FOOD’
The buffleheads live in their exhibit with two wood ducks and numerous fish and turtles.
“The ducks all get along,” Hoppman said. “Most of the time, they stay on their own sides of the exhibit, but sometimes in the afternoon you will find them all taking a rest together on the side closest to the door. The buffleheads will be on the land and the wood ducks will stay on the log on the same side.”
Hoppman said the turtles and fish don’t bother the ducks too much.
“Unless it’s feeding time,” she said. “The ducks know to stay clear of the water when the fish and turtles are eating. They don’t want to get mistaken for a piece of food.”
WHAT’S FOR DINNER? IT’S SEASONAL
Hoppman said the diet of buffleheads in the wild depends on the season and habitat.
“In the summer, they eat primarily aquatic invertebrates,” she said. “In the winter, they eat mollusks, especially snails. Here, we feed them pelleted duck food specific for diving ducks, and they also dive down in the water and eat some krill. They also get other enrichment foods like berries and greens.”
