UpDraft Brewery
A rendering of UpDraft Brewery, which is slated to open at 45 S. Chestnut Street in Platteville, Wis., in summer 2023.

 Contributed

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Additional details were released last week about a Platteville brewery project as its owner seeks city support to apply for a $250,000 grant.

Common Council members this week heard updates from owner John Patakos on UpDraft Brewery, the latest business venture of the former Steve’s Pizza Palace owner. He told council members that the project was progressing well and he plans to open the brewery at 45 S. Chestnut St. in June.

