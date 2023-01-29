PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Additional details were released last week about a Platteville brewery project as its owner seeks city support to apply for a $250,000 grant.
Common Council members this week heard updates from owner John Patakos on UpDraft Brewery, the latest business venture of the former Steve’s Pizza Palace owner. He told council members that the project was progressing well and he plans to open the brewery at 45 S. Chestnut St. in June.
“I want to give back to Platteville,” Patakos said. “I’m an immigrant, from Greece to here, and I want to give back something to America for helping take me in. After I sold (Steve’s Pizza in November), I could have retired or taken my money back to Greece. I could have done so many things, but this is what I’m doing.”
Recommended for you
Patakos plans to market the brewery as a “made in America” business meant to bolster Platteville’s downtown area. All of the brewery equipment will be made with American labor and American steel and will be installed and purchased from Crawford Brewing Equipment, of Rock Island, Ill.
He estimated that the brewery will employ eight to 15 people at the start and grow from there. The plan is to begin with four or five different beers, including ales and lagers, and gradually increase to 12 to 16 varieties.
Patakos plans to apply for a $250,000 Community Development Investment grant from Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. to help fund the $1.1 million project. The program is structured in a way that would require the city to apply for the grant and then enter into a development agreement with UpDraft Brewery to disperse the funds.
Community Development Director Joe Carroll said the grant would not cost the city any money, as it would just be an intermediary to help disburse funds. The same grant was used in 2018 to help fund the Ruxton Apartment project.
“The city is not out any funds,” Carroll told council members. “... (UpDraft Brewery) does the work and then gets reimbursed through WEDC, so it really is functioning as a pass-through grant.”
Several council members expressed interest in supporting the grant application, and they also voted, 5-1, to approve an ordinance to add five additional parking spaces on Chestnut Street near the brewery to show city support, one of the factors considered by WEDC when dispersing funds.
Council Member Ken Kilian voted against the measure because he was concerned about the effect the additional spots would have on sightlines for other drivers in the area, while Council Member Eileen Nickels has recused herself from all votes related to the project as her husband is expected to assume the position of head brewer once the business opens.
Council members await word on whether the project received preliminary approval from WEDC to apply, and if so, they will vote on whether to submit the application at their Feb. 14 meeting.
“I would see no reason to not to approve it,” said Council Member Todd Kasper after the meeting. “John and his family have been in the community for 40-some years, and they’ve employed perhaps a thousand or more people in that time. … I’m certain he’ll be successful with this, too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.