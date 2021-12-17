ASBURY, Iowa — Residents of Springreen Drive in Asbury have successfully delayed the extension of sidewalks in their neighborhood for a third time.
But also delayed are street repairs that residents and city officials agree are sorely needed.
During an Asbury City Council meeting Tuesday evening, council members failed to come to an agreement on the contentious Springreen Drive South and Sunset Drive Reconstruction Project.
The council has been trying to find a way to move forward with the project to tackle pavement, storm sewer and underground utility issues for three years.
On Tuesday, the City Council considered a resolution of necessity for the project. About 30 people attended the meeting in person and virtually.
“Regardless of all the other caveats of the project, the street’s badly in need of repair ... and nobody’s denying that,” Springreen resident David Grass said via Zoom. “What the citizens don’t want, and have clearly (said) many times now, is to have sidewalks installed.”
Several other speakers agreed with Grass. But Kevin Martin, another resident, spoke in favor of sidewalks.
“Having sidewalks promotes safety, a healthy lifestyle and another means of transportation,” Martin said.
Of the five Asbury City Council members, four have supported installing sidewalks. Last year, Council Member Russ Domeyer was the lone dissenting vote, defeating a resolution including sidewalks that required a unanimous vote due to a resident petition.
Because of a similar petition signed by over 75% of affected residents, the resolution discussed on Tuesday also required a unanimous vote.
The potential of an “epic failure,” as Mayor Jim Adams dubbed it, was on everyone’s minds from the beginning of the meeting.
Each year the project gets rejected, the costs increase. And each year the issue is raised, city staff must spend time preparing materials and researching costs. Bringing the project back up year after year costs $20,000 to $25,000 each time, Council Member Bob Reisch said.
When the new council members take their seats in January, the issue won’t be gaining traction. Council Member Craig Miller, Domeyer and John Richey were up for re-election this fall. Domeyer, Miller and newcomer Karen Klinkhammer, who has spoken against sidewalks, were elected.
Richey and Reisch suggested adding sidewalks to only some sections of the road, a compromise from their initial positions.
“I really think it’s a safety issue,” Richey said. “... And I think we have to think about if somebody would get hurt on that street, it would be really tough to handle.”
Domeyer said that he was unwilling to consider any compromise that includes sidewalks. Instead, he suggested limiting parking to one side of the road and painting a stripe for a “walking lane.”
“The painted six-foot lane for pedestrians does not have the endorsement of engineers, police chief or anybody we talked to,” Adams said.
Domeyer made a motion to amend the resolution to include the street repair without sidewalks. First, the council members voted on the amendment, which only required three votes from Domeyer, Curt Kiessling and Miller to pass.
Next, they voted to approve the project. This second vote required unanimous consent.
“Aye,” Domeyer said.
“Reluctantly, aye,” Kiessling said.
“Aye,” Miller said.
“Nay,” Reisch said quickly as soon as his name was called.
“Nay,” Richey said.
The motion failed.