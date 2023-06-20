Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
An event marking the summer solstice will be held this week at Sinsinawa Mound Center.
Eric Anglada, Sinsinawa’s ecological programming coordinator, will lead “Wild Church: Summer Solstice” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 21 at the center, 585 Grant County Highway Z.
The outdoor gathering is centered on honoring the longest day of the year and is inspired by Celtic tradition and the Wild Church movement, according to an online announcement.
No registration is required, and a free-will offering is welcome.
