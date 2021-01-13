MAQUOKETA, Iowa – A court hearing is set for later this month for a Maquoketa man accused of leading authorities on a two-county, high-speed chase that ended when he rolled his vehicle.
Walker E. Barten, 19, is charged in Iowa District Court of Jackson County with felony eluding and operating while intoxicated. His next court hearing in the case is set for Jan. 28.
Court documents state that a Maquoketa police officer attempted to pull over a vehicle driven Barten at about 10:35 p.m. Sunday in the area of 200th Avenue and 22nd Street.
Barten fled the officer, reaching speeds of 78 in a 30-mph zone and 54 mph in a 35-mph zone and driving on the wrong side of a two-way highway, according to documents.
Barten was traveling south on 235rd Avenue in Clinton County when the vehicle lost traction on the ice, entered the west ditch, rolled and came to a rest on its top, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.
Barten also was cited with multiple traffic violations.