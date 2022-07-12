FARLEY, Iowa — Western Dubuque School Board has agreed to pay for half of a project to convert its high school football field from grass to turf.
On Monday, board members voted, 4-0, to contribute $750,000 to the $1.5 million project first proposed by the Bobcat Legacy Foundation. School Board Member Mike Rea did not attend the meeting.
Pat Hogrefe, president of the foundation, said his organization will now work to fundraise the remaining $750,000 for the project by March 2023, allowing for the new field to be completed in time for the first high school football game of the year in September 2023.
The project would include the replacement of the grass field at Western Dubuque High School with turf, move the long jump pits and expand the field to make it regulation size for soccer.
Proponents of the project have argued that the current field is often made inaccessible in the spring during heavy rainfall. Hogrefe said numerous after-school programs, from football to band, would benefit from a turf field.
“It will benefit all of the students of Western Dubuque,” Hogrefe said. “Springs are not conducive to dirt fields, and this gets around that.”
Western Dubuque School District Superintendent Dan Butler said the proposed improvements to the field would benefit the school district by requiring less maintenance by district staff and making them more accessible to students throughout the year.
“You’re not going to get washed out with turf,” Butler said. “Every outdoor activity that we would offer would benefit from this.”
The Bobcat Legacy Foundation had originally proposed paying for the entirety of the project for the school district. Then, in June, Hogrefe said the nonprofit had raised $200,000 but other potential donors wanted the school district to pay for half of the project cost.
“They didn’t feel it should be a public-only project,” Hogrefe said. “The school and the students are the ones who will benefit, so they should kick in at least half.”
Mark Frasher, business manager for Western Dubuque School District, said the contributed money will come from funds generated by the district’s Physical Plant and Equipment levy, which generates about $1.8 million per year for the district.
Frasher added that there are about $2.5 million in the levy’s fund currently, and that contributing to the project would not hinder any future planned projects.
Frasher added that there have not been similar calls to convert the football field at Cascade High School, which also is located within the district, into turf, though that request could be made in the future.
Western Dubuque School Board members expressed their support for the project.
“I think there is no question about the benefits of turf,” said School Board Member Mark Tilson. “The time is right, and if we have the finances to do it, then we should do it.”
School Board President Jessica Pape expressed her belief that the foundation will raise the remaining funds needed to pay for the project.
“We’re confident that they can raise the money for this one.”
