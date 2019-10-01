The State Historical Society of Iowa’s mobile museum will be available to be toured for free this week in Jackson County, Iowa.

The museum will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Hurstville Interpretive Center, 18670 63rd St. in Maquoketa.

The custom-built Winnebago currently houses a 300-square-foot exhibition called “Iowa History 101” and is filled with artifacts from the State Historical Society’s collection, according to a press release.

Artifacts include a battered miner’s cap worn by Carl Coghlan, a Marion County coal miner; a 1917 prototype of the state flag designed by Dixie Cornell Gebhardt, of Knoxville; and the pen that Gov. William Harding used to ratify the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote.

