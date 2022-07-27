A Dubuque County drug dealer who had five pounds of meth and multiple firearms when he was arrested in Nebraska was sentenced this month to more than 20 years in federal prison. 

Cody L. Fischer, 50, of Luxemburg, Iowa, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Omaha, Neb., to 20 years and eight months in prison for convictions of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

