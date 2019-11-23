A Wisconsin couple took a motorcycle ride through the rolling hills of Dubuque in the spring.
Along the way, Alysia and Chuck Bowers spotted a vacant restaurant space in the 1000 block of University Avenue.
The restaurateurs looked upon the empty building and saw a golden opportunity.
After months of preparation, they are poised to open their new eatery. Foodie Garage will welcome its first diners at 1091 University Ave. next week.
Alysia believes the community is eager to try out the new eatery.
“We have had people looking in the windows and knocking on our doors, wanting to know when we are opening and what we have done in the building,” she said. “There are some people who walk down University Avenue that have stopped here every day.”
Foodie Garage will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days per week and will offer a wide variety of dishes.
Chuck Bowers predicted that the restaurant’s burgers and steaks will be among the customers’ favorites. Pizzas, salads, wraps and seafood also will populate the menu.
On certain nights of the week, the restaurant will offer prime rib, baked chicken and fish fry specials.
“Everything is home-cooked. We don’t freeze anything,” Chuck said. “We’re coming into a small place, and we are trying to do big things out of here.”
The Bowers family is not new to the restaurant industry.
In 2018, the couple opened a restaurant, dubbed City Limits, in the Wisconsin Dells. That entity now is closed for the season.
Chuck said it is unclear whether the two will reopen that eatery when the weather warms up or focus all their efforts on Dubuque.
When the couple first visited, the pair saw a chance to fulfill an unmet demand in the city.
“We liked the size of the community and saw that there were a lot of restaurants here,” Alysia recalled. “One thing we noticed, though, is there weren’t a lot of places that were open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. We thought we could come here and bring something different to the market.”
The structure at 1091 University Ave. most recently housed Mi Ranchito, a Mexican restaurant that closed its doors in 2017. Athenian Grill also previously occupied the site.
The Bowers family started leasing the space in July and began remodeling in September. Chuck Bowers emphasized that the couple took a hands-on approach to the project.
“We did it all by ourselves,” he said. “We built our own tables, and we built the benches. We put all the steel up.
“All restaurants tend to look the same. We wanted to do something different.”
Despite the restaurant’s extensive hours, Chuck said there will be just seven people staffing the eatery when it first opens. This includes the two owners and some of their family members, he noted.
“If we need to hire more, we will definitely do that,” he said.
In the meantime, though, Chuck and Alysia are more than happy to operate the eatery with a smaller, tight-knit staff.
Chuck said he hopes customers will come to recognize the owners and employees and feel comfortable striking up a conversation.
He hopes such interaction will be a calling card at Dubuque’s newest restaurant.
“We want the community to get to know us as friends,” Chuck said. “It is important for us to build that relationship.”