Fletcher Lamkin, Clarke University's new interim president, will serve for 18 months or until the search for Clarke’s seventeenth president is completed. Lamkin succeeds Thom Chesney, who stepped down at the end of 2022 after serving as president since July 2019.
In the relatively short time he plans to spend at the helm of Clarke University in Dubuque, Fletcher Lamkin has big ambitions.
The interim president, who began his term Jan. 3, has an 18-month vision for the school that includes creating a strategic plan, launching a fundraising campaign and developing plans to address enrollment.
“Small colleges like ours can’t make mistakes. You’ve got to manage them very well, … otherwise you can put them in financial peril,” he said. “Clarke is not in financial peril, but if we don’t make really good decisions now, over the next few years, we could find ourselves struggling.”
Lamkin succeeds Thom Chesney, who stepped down at the end of 2022 after serving as president since July 2019. Clarke officials have said Lamkin will serve for 18 months or until the search for the school’s next president is completed and that person assumes office.
Lamkin has experience as a professor, dean of academics, vice president for institutional advancement and president at several colleges, including two stints as president at Westminster College in Fulton, Mo., from 2000-2007 and 2017-2020.
He served as a U.S. Army officer for more than 35 years and worked as a professor and dean of the academic board at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y.
Carolyn Haupert, chair of Clarke’s board of trustees, said the university worked with Registry for College and University Presidents, which helps colleges fill interim positions. A committee of board members reviewed applicants provided by the registry and was impressed by Lamkin’s experience.
“His credentials are amazing,” Haupert said. “He’s done so many things in a full-time role as president, but he (also) spent interim periods of time with various institutions helping them when they were in a transition, just as we were.”
Lamkin visited Clarke in December and met with university representatives and then developed the 18-month plan he presented to faculty, staff and trustees last month.
It begins with solidifying a strategic plan and vision for Clarke, which he expects to complete by June. Work on a strategic plan was ongoing before his arrival, he said, but the university needs to “pull the pieces together.”
“My job is to get people to buy into what they have already conceived and put it all together into a package that gives us a focused vision of the future,” he said.
He also plans to begin a fundraising campaign this summer. In the fall, he will focus on community engagement, preparing the university’s budget and welcoming Higher Learning Commission officials to campus as part of the school’s accreditation process.
The university will begin its search for a permanent president around January 2024, and Lamkin expects to depart by July as long as the search is successful.
By the time he leaves, he wants Clarke to have implemented a plan to raise enrollment to 1,000 undergraduate and close to 300 graduate students. In fall 2022, Clarke reported 776 undergraduate and 180 graduate students.
