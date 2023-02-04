Fletcher Lamkin
Fletcher Lamkin, Clarke University's new interim president, will serve for 18 months or until the search for Clarke’s seventeenth president is completed. Lamkin succeeds Thom Chesney, who stepped down at the end of 2022 after serving as president since July 2019.

In the relatively short time he plans to spend at the helm of Clarke University in Dubuque, Fletcher Lamkin has big ambitions.

The interim president, who began his term Jan. 3, has an 18-month vision for the school that includes creating a strategic plan, launching a fundraising campaign and developing plans to address enrollment.

