One person was injured when she crashed into a creek Sunday outside of Dubuque.
Yvette McLimans, 66, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of “non-life-threatening injuries,” according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 5 p.m. Sunday on Massey Station Road, near Olde Massey Road, southeast of Dubuque. A press release states that McLimans was westbound on Massey Station when “her vehicle left the roadway, went down an embankment and came to rest in a creek.” The car appeared to come to rest on its side.
The crash remains under investigation.