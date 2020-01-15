A group of Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School students on Tuesday brought together a pair of agencies in an effort to fight poverty.
Students on one of the school’s First Lego League teams organized a job fair at the Dubuque Rescue Mission, bringing in a representative from Sedona Staffing Services to help connect job-seekers with employment opportunities.
“It’s nice knowing that we’ve helped some people out by setting all this up,” said Madelyn Mullen, an eighth grader.
First Lego League competitors are tasked with designing robots using Lego, a popular brand of building blocks. The robots must complete a task that is related to the overall theme of that year’s competition.
This year, the project challenged students to learn about issues of poverty locally and to come up with an innovative way to tackle it, said Rick Hefel, a Mazzuchelli teacher who coaches Lego League.
“It’s awesome, because it’s not typical school,” he said. “The kids are in charge of it. ... Can you think of a bigger social issue (to work on) than this?”
On Tuesday, Sarah Vlach, administrative services lead for Sedona Staffing, set up a table at the Dubuque Rescue Mission to help people get connected with the business and seek out potential job opportunities.
“I’ll work with anybody that’s looking for work,” she said.
As Vlach chatted with visitors to the rescue mission, Mazzuchelli students spent their time volunteering at the nonprofit.
Mazuchelli students this year learned more about the scope of Dubuque’s poverty situation. The poverty rate in the city is 16.3%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
“We were like ‘Wow, that’s a big number. We should probably do something with it,’” Madelyn said.
The students came up with the idea to hold a job fair focused on helping people who come from impoverished backgrounds, according to eighth grader Alex Briggs. They ended up connecting with the rescue mission and Sedona to bring their idea to life.
“It was just eye-opening,” Alex said. “We don’t really think about people who don’t have as good of a life as us until we notice it and start to do something about it.”
Organizing the event also served as a learning experience for the students, who pushed themselves out of their comfort zones to make the connections needed to organize the event, Hefel said.
Rick Mihm, executive director of the rescue mission, said his organization often directs people to staffing companies and takes them to job fairs. However, this was the first time an employment company set up shop in the mission itself, he said.
He said he would like to see if the mission could offer similar opportunities again. He also appreciated the work that the students put into the job fair.
“It’s nice that the youth take some initiative to help those, at least to recognize that there’s those that are struggling,” Mihm said.