The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- James P. Bodish, 47, of rural Bellevue, Iowa, was arrested at about 4:10 p.m. Monday on Cedar Crest Ridge in Dubuque on charges of interference with official acts causing injury and possession of methamphetamine, as well as a warrant charging assault. Court documents state that Dubuque police officer Kimberly Hoover suffered a hand injury during the course of Bodish’s arrest. Bodish also is accused of assaulting Joseph M. Culbertson, 46, of rural Bellevue, along U.S. 52 south of the Key West area.
- Christopher R. Soppe, 43, of 1200 W. 32nd St., was arrested at about 6:50 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Asbury Plaza in Dubuque on charges of carrying weapons, possession of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia, and interference with official acts.
- Sharonda L. Alexander, 35, of 506 Angella St., was arrested at about 6:05 p.m. Sunday at her residence on two counts of second-degree harassment.
- Katherine S. Czepowski, 22, of Des Moines, was arrested at about 5 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of White and East 10th streets on charges of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, unlawfully carrying concealed weapons and possession of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia.
- Ranita A. Anderson, 25, of Dolton, Ill., was arrested at about 3 a.m. Sunday at Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St., on charges of assault with injury and interference with official acts. Court documents state that she assaulted Diamond Jo security guard Jeffery D. Lange, 53.
- Brian J. Fondell, 44, of 1390 Rosedale Ave., was arrested at about 7:55 p.m. Saturday at his residence on charges of third-degree burglary and operating while intoxicated.
- Ryan J. Humphreys, 26, no permanent address, was arrested at about 1:40 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Central Avenue and 15th Street on charges of assault on a peace officer, public intoxication and interference with official acts. Court documents state that Humphreys, while handcuffed, kicked Dubuque police officer Ethan Lembke, who was not injured.
- Tighe K. Dalsing, 30, of 3824 Andrea St., was arrested at about 10:45 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of AMC Theatres, 2835 Northwest Arterial, on a charge of third-offense operating while intoxicated.
- Teresa K. Obrien, 30, no permanent address, was arrested at about 9:05 p.m. Friday at the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on a charge of possession of contraband (unauthorized prescription medication) in a correctional institution.
- Logan J. Omara, 18, of rural Dubuque and a Target employee, reported $1,000 worth of damage to his 2014 Dodge Challenger at 11:55 a.m. Monday in the store’s parking lot at 3500 Dodge St.