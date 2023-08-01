Attorneys have filed a plea agreement for a Dubuque man accused of pointing a loaded gun at a man, and an attempted murder charge would be dismissed if the terms of the agreement are approved.

Attorneys recently filed a plea agreement in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County for Randell B. Heine, 30. The plea will be formally entered and discussed at a plea hearing set for Aug. 21 at the Dubuque County Courthouse.

