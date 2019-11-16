The owners of a private ambulance service are asking Dubuque officials for access to a system that allows emergency vehicles to alter traffic lights when transporting patients.
However, Dubuque Fire Chief Rick Steines said he has no intention of granting Paramount Ambulance access to the Opticom traffic light pre-emption system. And he is in the midst of revamping policies that dictate when outside-of-the-city volunteer or nonprofit agencies can use the system as well.
“(Paramount Ambulance) doesn’t meet the requirement for that right now,” said Steines. “They’re a private company in direct competition with the city.”
The request from Paramount Ambulance will come before City Council members at their meeting on Monday, Nov. 18.
The Paramount letter argues that access to Opticom — which enables emergency vehicles to force signal changes at traffic lights — will allow for “safer and quicker” transportation of patients.
“That’s the whole thing,” said Paramount service director Marvin Ney. “This revolves around patient safety. (The Opticom system) is to clear the intersection so you don’t have to fight your way through. (Currently), we have to fight our way through it.”
He pointed to a November 2018 crash involving a Paramount ambulance. The vehicle went through a red light with its emergency lights and siren activated in the Key West, Iowa, area, but it was struck by two vehicles that had a green light.
“This would have eliminated that,” Ney said. “Right there.”
Steines said the decision to exclude companies such as Paramount was very intentional. The department, which also encompasses the community’s emergency medical services, is in the midst of a redesign of its mutual-aid agreements with other emergency departments that might travel through Dubuque.
“We’re trying to redo the agreements,” Steines said. “We need to clean up some of the agreements.”
In some cases, agencies purchased equipment and asked Dubuque firefighters “when we can program their (pre-emption) device” without ever seeking permission to use Opticom, Steines said.
The new agreements will stipulate that agencies — each of which must first reapply — can use the pre-emption system only when transporting patients to hospitals in emergency situations when a patient’s condition requires it.
“The other agreement didn’t have some of the stipulations in it that we think are needed,” Steines said.
Ney disputes that his company is in competition with the city.
“We don’t put any fires out. We don’t go to any car accidents,” he said. “How do you compete with a city?”
The letter from Paramount notes that the company has access to Opticom systems in other municipalities.
“This shouldn’t be an issue,” Ney said. “We would pay for our own devices to be put in.”
Ney described the Dubuque Fire Department as a “great department,” which he “commends” for its work.
However, both agencies are subject to the same state-level certifications and have an identical commitment to patient safety, he said.
While time is of the essence, the desire for access to the pre-emption system is mostly about safety, Ney said.
“Time is very important to us, (but) we don’t want to turn (through intersections) fast,” he said. “It isn’t about the speed so much as the safety for us.”
Revamped mutual-aid agreements still are being hashed out, Steines said.
“The new agreement has not been actually finalized with all the other entities,” he said. “They’ll have to go back (and reapply for access to Opticom). There are some training requirements and insurance requirements and things like that.”