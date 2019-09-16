A Dubuque woman accused of trying to run over a woman after a social media fight was sentenced to probation last week.
Larissa N. Ninneman, 24, of 2229 Garfield Ave., was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after previously entering an Alford plea for a charge of second-degree criminal mischief. Such a plea is not an admission of guilt, though the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists.
As part of a plea deal, a charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon was dismissed.
According to court documents, Sara E. Burdt, 32, said she was in an argument with Ninneman on social media, after which Ninneman drove to her residence on Atlantic Street and attempted to hit Burdt with her vehicle just before 10:30 p.m. May 19.
Burdt said she dove out of the way and Ninneman hit Burdt’s garage, causing at least $2,500 worth of damage, documents said.
But Ninneman previously told the Telegraph Herald that she did not try to run Burdt down and said she was attacked when she arrived at Burdt’s residence. Ninneman said she tried to back her vehicle up to flee the area but accidentally drove forward into the garage.
Police previously said evidence at the scene corroborated Burdt’s version of events.
During last week’s hearing, Ninneman was sentenced to five years in prison, but all of the time was suspended. Ninneman was put on probation for five years.