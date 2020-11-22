LUXEMBURG, Iowa — Iowa Department of Natural Resources soon will acquire an 80-acre parcel as part of a continued effort to preserve the forest and wildlife at White Pine Hollow State Forest.
“This property will allow us to do some work to hopefully regenerate the forest to beneficial species,” said Curt Kemmerer, wildlife biologist with the Iowa DNR. “This will give us a good chance to do some forest stewardship on the area.”
Iowa DNR already owns the land on three sides of the to-be-purchased acreage located west of Luxemburg. This purchase will give public users more space to hunt and watch birds at the state forest, Kemmerer said.
“We don’t get a lot of land acquisitions in northeast Iowa and especially in Dubuque County,” he said. “This one just fits in so well, being that we already own three ends, and this one fits in very well with our goals and vision to square up our boundaries.”
The DNR website states that the “944-acre area consists of a 712-acre state preserve, dedicated in 1968, and 232 acres of state forest. The area was given preserve status to protect one of Iowa’s oldest and largest natural stands of white pine. In 1972, the National Park Service designated the area a National Natural Landmark.”
Brian Preston, executive director of Dubuque County Conservation Board, said the area is extremely popular among hunters, as well as others.
“It is used by a lot of local schools to do research,” he said. “The neat thing about White Pine Hollow is all the different animals and plants. It’s a unique area.”
Preston added that the land acquisition only will further the efforts to preserve many native and endangered species who inhabit White Pine Hollow State Forest.
“It is just really unique and a great opportunity for people to get out and see what Iowa looked like hundreds of years ago,” he said.
The land will be bought from a private property owner for $288,000. The purchase will be funded via the tax revenue generated by ammunition sales as well as hunting permits. Kemmerer said the sale should be finalized in the near future.