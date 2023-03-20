PEOSTA, Iowa — Norma Scace was a young woman from Warren, Ill., when she arrived in Dubuque as a student at Capri Beauty School, shortly after Hopkinton native Pat Kramer started his new job as a salesman at Wickes Lumber.
“We met through Norma’s roommate and a cousin, I think,” said Pat, now 70, of Peosta. “We were all around the same age, and we would just hang out together.”
A few months after meeting, Pat asked Norma out on a date.
“My roommate was from Lamont, Iowa,” said Norma Kramer, now 70. “She was having a party at her house there, and that was our first date.”
They became a couple after that, spending a lot of time with friends at The Circle, an East Dubuque, Ill., bar and dance hall.
“I thought he was very funny and nice,” Norma said. “Everybody loved him. He’s more of a social bug. I’m kind of the calm one. And it just worked out between us.”
Pat loved Norma’s level-
headedness.
“For me, it was her beauty and low-key personality,” he said.
They were sitting on the front porch of Norma’s apartment one evening in 1972 when they mutually agreed — it was time to get married.
“We even went to Skowronek Jewelers at (Kennedy) Mall and picked (the ring) out together,” Pat said.
The couple married on March 31, 1973, at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Pat, who was Catholic, said his mother even convinced their priest to come to the church and bless the marriage.
“I don’t know how she did it,” he said. “It was a different time then, very unusual for a Catholic to marry a non-Catholic. But she talked to him, and he did it.”
Pat and Norma settled in Dubuque after a honeymoon to Kentucky and Michigan, then moved to Maquoketa before making another move to Decatur, Ill., where they lived for 17 years and had their two children — Valerie Bahl and Joe. The Kramers also have six grandchildren.
In 2004, the Kramers built their dream home in Peosta overlooking three wooded acres.
Valerie, of Dubuque, said her parents made the move back to the area because they wanted her and her brother to be near family.
“I think it’s really just a testament to their dedication to their family that they moved away and built a relationship without their family nearby,” she said. “But then they decided that moving back was the most important thing. They wanted to raise us near family, and this is where my dad’s 11 brothers and sisters and parents lived.”
While Pat worked in sales in the building supply industry, Norma worked for Dubuque Bank & Trust for 25 years, overseeing the bank’s travel program. Through that program, the couple was able to travel extensively through Europe, Asia and the U.S., including Alaska, Hawaii, Norway, Russia, the Panama Canal, Germany, China, Greece, Denmark and Ireland.
In 2010, the couple bought Rustic Barn Campground in Kieler, Wis. It was a labor of love that they immensely enjoyed. They spent a lot of time refurbishing the campground and adding new features, including events and other programs.
“We were very successful with it,” Pat said. “We would camp quite a bit, and I saw how these places were managed and I said, ‘We can do that.’ We loved that business. It was a big part of our lives. We got a lot of satisfaction out of it.”
Norma, who still was working at DB&T during the time they owned the campground, agreed.
“We loved the business,” she said. “It was great. And it was just the two of us.”
Norma still works in the travel industry, having started her own custom travel business after retiring from the bank. Pat does maintenance at Thunder Hills Golf Club. He also enjoys golfing and bowling, and Norma will often join him for a round of golf.
The Kramers also own a Corvette and are active members of the Key City Corvette Club in Dubuque.
“A couple of years ago, we went on a national caravan,” Norma said. “We met up with 600 Corvettes in Davenport, and then we went to Effingham (Ill.) and picked up some more. We ended up in Bowling Green (Ky.) with about 10,000 other Corvettes.”
Valerie said her parents are a prime example of a great partnership.
“They are a great team,” she said. “Whatever they do, they decide on it together, and they complement each other. My mom gets everything ready, and my dad takes the reins.”
Valerie admitted she was a difficult young adult, but her parents never wavered in their support for her.
“I wasn’t an easy person when I was younger,” she said. “They were always, always there for me. Both of them.”
When she got married, Valerie received what she calls a “little bible” from her mother.
“My mom wrote all of these things to remember,” she said. “One of them was that you always need to have your partner’s back, no matter what. Even if you disagree with them. You don’t complain about them to other people, you don’t speak badly about them. That’s just always stuck with me.”
Pat and Norma both said having each other’s backs has been a key ingredient in their successful marriage, along with trusting and respecting each other.
“We’ve done a lot of stuff together,” Pat said. “The list is huge, from trying to invent a few things to owning a campground. Always knowing we’re going to be there for each other has made that pretty good.”
The Kramers are celebrating their golden anniversary with a Caribbean cruise and have been taking dance lessons at Adam’s Dance Connection in Dubuque so they can enjoy the trip to its fullest.
Even after 50 years together, Pat and Norma still enjoy the challenge of learning something new and learning it together.
“Now we know which way to move when we dance,” Pat said. “We work together very well.”
