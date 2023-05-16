A split Dubuque County Board of Supervisors agreed Monday to purchase a five-acre site in Key West from the Iowa Department of Transportation for $500,000 to solve county space shortages for numerous departments.

Supervisors Ann McDonough and Harley Pothoff said the property would address immediate and potentially future space needs and voted to support the purchase. The space will be used to store equipment belonging to the county’s secondary roads and conservation departments.

