A split Dubuque County Board of Supervisors agreed Monday to purchase a five-acre site in Key West from the Iowa Department of Transportation for $500,000 to solve county space shortages for numerous departments.
Supervisors Ann McDonough and Harley Pothoff said the property would address immediate and potentially future space needs and voted to support the purchase. The space will be used to store equipment belonging to the county’s secondary roads and conservation departments.
Supervisor Wayne Kenniker voted against the purchase, pointing to county staff’s estimate that the 70-year-old building on the site also could need $300,000 or more in improvements and noting that the older building is not designed for the county’s needs.
The Iowa DOT gave local governments the right of first refusal of the property after abandoning it for a new building on the Southwest Arterial. The property’s cost and property improvements together still would be significantly less than the $2.5 million previously estimated for a new building proposed to be built at Dubuque Regional Airport several years ago to meet similar space needs.
Kenniker said Monday, though, that the county possibly could get both a better deal and a building more fitting of its current needs by buying land and building new. Because the state site is larger than previously was envisioned for the county’s needs, he likened it to “looking for a pickup” but buying a semi.
“I believe there are some good things about this property, but we can get the hose and bucket of soap out, spend a considerable amount of money and then still have to take care of an old building like it’s an old building,” he said. “... I think there is property out there — whether it’s owned by the county currently or owned by the city, the state or even private property — that would be a better fit.”
Dubuque County Engineer Russell Weber said he and Dubuque County Project Manager Ed Raber and former County Engineer Anthony Bardgett had searched in vain for that kind of property for years.
“It’s not like we weren’t looking at other local parcels,” Weber said. “If we had found anything, we would have brought it to your attention. ... Nothing promising has come of it yet. This is an immediate solution to immediate needs.”
The county’s Secondary Roads Department currently has to store several major pieces of equipment outside or in leased space due to a lack of room in its current facilities. The department has no current space near the southeast part of the county and has to burn fuel to get machinery there when it is needed.
The Dubuque County Conservation Department also previously pitched splitting the cost of a new storage building with the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department due to a lack of space for the conservation department’s equipment.
Those factors convinced Pothoff to support the proposal.
“This is five acres,” he said, noting the property’s potential to house new structures if needed. “Going by just what we need (right now) has always failed us. Looking to the future, I see this being wise.”
McDonough agreed with the longer-term view, also telling department heads to take this purchase as an answer to future requests.
“Your space needs (for machinery) are being met,” she said. “So when you come to budget time and ask for new or other buildings, my criteria will always be, ‘Why not the Key West property?’”
