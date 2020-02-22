PATCH GROVE, Wis. — The results of a referendum in the River Ridge School District decided by one vote are official following a canvass of returns.
Officials determined Friday that no discrepancies existed in the reported number of votes cast during the spring primary for a $2.3 million bond measure that would have refinanced the costs of constructing an athletic complex in Patch Grove.
Voters narrowly rejected the measure Tuesday, with 330 votes cast in favor of the project and 331 opposed.
The measure needed a simple majority to pass.
Any elector who cast a ballot can request a recount of votes within three business days of the canvass.