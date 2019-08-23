Darius Bradley started to unpack suitcases, bags and boxes full of supplies in his new residence hall room at Clarke University Thursday morning.
The incoming freshman from Naples, Fla., arrived in Dubuque for the first time Wednesday night, having never before seen the campus he now calls home. But he quickly was warming up to his new school.
“It looks nice,” Bradley said. “I like how everyone was greeting you, and they took your stuff. It’s a good first impression.”
Many of Clarke’s newest students moved into campus Thursday, as did those at Loras College. Meanwhile, students at University of Dubuque started classes Thursday.
Some of those students are coming from across the country to receive an education in Dubuque, including those who are arriving in town for the very first time.
“Even though I’ve never met these people, it feels like family,” said Antwi Asante, who came to Clarke from Woodbridge, Va.
First-timers
As students pulled up outside the residence halls on Clarke Drive, they were greeted by an army of their classmates and staff standing by to help unload their stuff and carry it to their rooms.
‘”The whole Clarke community just comes out,” said new Clarke President Thom Chesney. “We can tag-team a car and have everything out in one load. ... It’s really not work. It’s fun.”
After finding his room, Bradley and his roommate, Tyler Willis, started to get everything arranged. Bradley’s grandmother Peggy Bradley snapped photos on her smartphone as her grandson unpacked.
“It’s going to be emotional at the end when I have to leave, but right now, I’m super excited for him,” Peggy said.
Darius and his grandmother drove 22 hours over two days to reach Dubuque and Clarke’s campus. Darius, who will play on Clarke’s baseball team and study sports management, said he was appreciative of how helpful and friendly everyone had been so far.
“It felt like I knew them,” he said.
Asante arrived in Dubuque at about 6 a.m. Thursday and moved into Clarke a few hours later.
It was his first time seeing his new campus in person. He said the buildings reminded him of home.
“This is a nice community,” he said. “The weather’s OK for now, but I’m going to have to get used to it because I’m not used to the cold.”
A new experience
Students at other local colleges also made long treks to come to Dubuque, though they had the chance to visit their campus before moving in this month.
David Cason, a freshman on UD’s football team, moved to Iowa from Anchorage, Alaska. He flew from Alaska to Chicago with just two duffel bags of belongings, then made the drive to Dubuque in time for football camp last week.
“I kind of liked it because I’m not hauling a bunch of stuff with me,” he said.
He noted that because UD’s campus is small, it was easy to find his way around — or at least find someone who can point him in the right direction. His first day of classes Thursday had been going well.
“I think as far as a mental mindset goes, it was different, but it wasn’t really a big transition for me,” Cason said of coming to Dubuque. “This town is smaller than the town I come from, so nothing new here is really surprising me.”
However, Deborah Mendoza and Andrew Martinez, both Loras freshmen from the Phoenix, Ariz., area, quickly noticed some differences between their home communities and Dubuque.
“I had never seen so much green in my life — or just plants in general,” Mendoza said of her new campus.
Mendoza moved into Loras about one week ahead of her classmates because she is on the school’s volleyball team. Martinez arrived earlier in the week because of the length of time it took to drive to Dubuque. His journey lasted three days.
Both said they also were surprised by how often they see people greeting one another on and off campus and how friendly everyone seems to be.
“I like the small community,” Martinez said. “It’s really cool. I feel like here, everyone knows everyone.”
Mendoza, who is majoring in neuroscience and Spanish, said she has enjoyed her time at Loras so far and looks forward to taking classes in subjects that interest her.
“It kind of feels like home,” she said. “It feels like I’ve been to school here before, but I haven’t even started school yet.”