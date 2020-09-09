Dubuque’s mayor issued a statement Tuesday denouncing a racist message left for staff at a downtown community outreach center.
Mayor Roy Buol said in the statement that Dubuque Dream Center recently received a “racially charged voicemail message telling them to ‘get out of town.’”
“We refuse to stand by silently while one of our partners is attacked,” said Buol in the statement. “Instead, we choose to expose this unacceptable behavior to the light of day and to call on the community as a whole to stand with the Dubuque Dream Center. The staff, youth and families at the center are part of our community. They should feel no doubt that they belong right here in Dubuque. We proudly financially support the work the Dream Center does and their service to our youth.
“We ask you as residents to stand with us in supporting them now and into the future.”
In the statement, Buol highlighted some of the work of the center, saying “their work has a direct, positive impact on the lives of White, Black and Brown youth and families in our community.” He noted that the center served 190 youth last year with outside-of-school programming, with 73% of those students increasing their reading scores and 88% increasing their math scores.
The statement also noted that any residents who experience incidents of discrimination or bias can contact Dubuque Human Rights Department staff at 563-589-4190 or humanrgt@cityofdubuque.org.